Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $256-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.36 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. 4,291,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.78. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,473 shares of company stock worth $822,489. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $188,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $191,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

