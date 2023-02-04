Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,056. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $301.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.38 and a 200 day moving average of $297.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.