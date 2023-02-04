Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $1,057,710.08 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,432,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.4 %

VRNA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 425,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,380 shares during the period.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.