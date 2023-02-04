Venus (XVS) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Venus has a market cap of $86.72 million and $4.76 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $5.94 or 0.00025317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00427613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.35 or 0.29172795 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00451606 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,598,336 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

