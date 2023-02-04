Velas One Day Volume Reaches $1.57 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $69.47 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00090650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00063485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,409,562,520 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,562,518 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

