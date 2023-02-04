Vectors Research Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $145.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.