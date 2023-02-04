Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

