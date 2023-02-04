Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

