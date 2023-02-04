Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

