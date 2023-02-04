Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,316 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,449,000 after purchasing an additional 714,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

