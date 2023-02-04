Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 294 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

