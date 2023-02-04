Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,112 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,827,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,220,000 after purchasing an additional 633,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

