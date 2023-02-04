Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

WMT stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

