USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 48,706 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,706 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $5.73 on Friday, hitting $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,305,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.85. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

