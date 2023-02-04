USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113,460 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. 5,718,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,804. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

