Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

