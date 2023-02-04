UNIUM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,033.95 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $127.04 million and approximately $1,033.95 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $43.68 or 0.00186517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 43.66219906 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $830.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

