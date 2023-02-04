United States Steel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United States Steel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
