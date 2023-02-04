United States Steel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United States Steel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

