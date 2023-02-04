Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) COO Sells $21,825.63 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $21,825.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,233.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

