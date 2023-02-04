Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.84

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.84 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35.19 ($0.43), with a volume of 7541869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.98 ($0.43).

TLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.85).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £512.21 million and a P/E ratio of 710.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

