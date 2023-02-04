Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.42

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance
Shares of LON TPOA remained flat at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.50. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Company Profile
