Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 262,313 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the quarter. SiTime accounts for approximately 6.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 3.25% of SiTime worth $54,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 50.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,617 shares of company stock worth $2,440,137. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $127.93 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

