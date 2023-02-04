Tribe Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $115.52 million and $445,265.49 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

