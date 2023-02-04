Toncoin Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00010089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and approximately $30.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00222671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00169432 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

