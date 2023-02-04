Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.52 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $3,521.01 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01957194 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,542.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

