Threshold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.79 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $476.74 million and approximately $108.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00223163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,486,793,308.099101 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04807354 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $103,070,229.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

