Threshold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.57 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $480.55 million and approximately $44.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00225374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00172102 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,488,967,959.328481 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04766819 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $106,152,243.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.