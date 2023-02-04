Theta Fuel Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $350.78 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090530 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063368 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025139 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,019,013,839 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
