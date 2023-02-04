The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of ENSG opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

