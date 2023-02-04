The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,721 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of KO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. 15,404,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741,838. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

