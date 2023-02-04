The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $59.83. 15,404,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,741,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

