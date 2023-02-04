Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.95 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $29.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009364 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005359 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 947,314,554 coins and its circulating supply is 925,896,907 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

