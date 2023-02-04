Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $155.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $19,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,087,000 after buying an additional 92,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 41.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 85.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

