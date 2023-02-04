Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $164.81 million and approximately $117,252.71 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tenset has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003903 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,934,210 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

