Tangible Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

