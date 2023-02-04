Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Synaptics Stock Down 10.6 %

Synaptics stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $25,163,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

