Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $63.86 million and $3.15 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,168,207,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,844,302,227 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

