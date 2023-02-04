SVB Leerink Trims Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Target Price to $48.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

