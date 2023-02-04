Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SUN opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunoco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

