Sundar Subramanian Sells 556 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Sundar Subramanian sold 100 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $5,300.00.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 477,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,021. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

