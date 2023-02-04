SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 2%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 6,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

