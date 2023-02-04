Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.7%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €14.74 ($16.02) and last traded at €14.82 ($16.11). Approximately 190,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.92 ($16.22).

Several analysts have weighed in on SZU shares. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on Südzucker in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.85) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($19.02) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.20 and a 200 day moving average of €13.98.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

