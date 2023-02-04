STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0466 on Top Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market cap of $86.02 million and $28.82 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04675466 USD and is down -11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $91,091,616.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

