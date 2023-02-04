StoneX Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

