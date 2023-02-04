StockNews.com Lowers Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) to Hold

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.9 %

GBLI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.10). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 92,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,030.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

