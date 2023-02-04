StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.