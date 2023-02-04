StockNews.com Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. 15,188,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,619. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.