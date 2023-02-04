StockNews.com Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,542 shares of company stock worth $743,438. 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

