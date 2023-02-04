Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.98

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 328243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $1,737,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

