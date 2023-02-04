Status (SNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.60 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $122.95 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00222717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03181018 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $58,064,371.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.